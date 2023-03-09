We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Crocs (CROX) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Crocs (CROX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Crocs is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CROX has moved about 14.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.5%.
Over the past three months, Hyatt Hotels' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.7% so far this year, so CROX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Hyatt Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Crocs and Hyatt Hotels as they attempt to continue their solid performance.