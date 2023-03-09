Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

Hudson Technologies, Inc. ( HDSN Quick Quote HDSN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 11 cents in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. However, the bottom line fell 15% year over year. Hudson Technologies’ quarterly revenues rose 25.6% year over year to $47 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34 million. The uptick was driven by increased selling prices for certain refrigerants and higher sales volume. 2022 Performance
The company delivered EPS of $2.20 in 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The reported figure indicated a noticeable increase from 69 cents, reported in 2021. Hudson Technologies’ revenues surged 68.7% year over year to $325 million in 2022. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312 million.
Operational Update
The cost of sales climbed 54.7% year over year to $32 million. The gross profit fell 9.9% year over year to $15 million. The gross margin contracted to 32.3% in the quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 45.1%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.9% year over year to $7.5 million. Hudson Technologies’ operating income in the quarter was down 23.9% year over year to $7 million. The operating margin came in at 15% compared with 24.7% in the prior-year quarter. Financial Position
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 million at the end of 2022, up from $3.5 million at 2021-end.
Total outstanding debt was $46.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $94.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Stockholders' equity was $175.0 million at the end of 2022, up from $70.9 million at the end of 2021. Price Performance
In the past year, Hudson Technologies’ shares have gained 75.8% compared with the
industry’s 4.7% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Hudson Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are OI Glass ( OI Quick Quote OI - Free Report) , Tenaris ( TS Quick Quote TS - Free Report) and Rockwell Automation ( ROK Quick Quote ROK - Free Report) . OI and TS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ROK has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here OI Glass has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.57 per share, indicating a 11.7% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 16% north in the past 60 days. OI’s shares have gained 102.1% in the past year. Tenaris has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TS’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.12 per share, indicating a 41.3% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 18.1% in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 22.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rockwell Automation’s fiscal 2023 EPS is pegged at $11.24, implying a 18.4% increase from the previous year’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 6% north in the past 60 days. ROK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.9%. Its shares have gained 11.5% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Down Y/Y
Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 11 cents in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. However, the bottom line fell 15% year over year.
Hudson Technologies’ quarterly revenues rose 25.6% year over year to $47 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34 million. The uptick was driven by increased selling prices for certain refrigerants and higher sales volume.
2022 Performance
The company delivered EPS of $2.20 in 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The reported figure indicated a noticeable increase from 69 cents, reported in 2021. Hudson Technologies’ revenues surged 68.7% year over year to $325 million in 2022. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312 million.
Operational Update
The cost of sales climbed 54.7% year over year to $32 million. The gross profit fell 9.9% year over year to $15 million. The gross margin contracted to 32.3% in the quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 45.1%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.9% year over year to $7.5 million. Hudson Technologies’ operating income in the quarter was down 23.9% year over year to $7 million. The operating margin came in at 15% compared with 24.7% in the prior-year quarter.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote
Financial Position
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 million at the end of 2022, up from $3.5 million at 2021-end.
Total outstanding debt was $46.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $94.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Stockholders' equity was $175.0 million at the end of 2022, up from $70.9 million at the end of 2021.
Price Performance
In the past year, Hudson Technologies’ shares have gained 75.8% compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Hudson Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are OI Glass (OI - Free Report) , Tenaris (TS - Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) . OI and TS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ROK has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
OI Glass has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.57 per share, indicating a 11.7% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 16% north in the past 60 days. OI’s shares have gained 102.1% in the past year.
Tenaris has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TS’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.12 per share, indicating a 41.3% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 18.1% in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 22.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rockwell Automation’s fiscal 2023 EPS is pegged at $11.24, implying a 18.4% increase from the previous year’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 6% north in the past 60 days. ROK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.9%. Its shares have gained 11.5% in the past year.