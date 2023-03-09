Lincoln (LNC) Strengthens MoneyGuard Via Real-Time Approval

Lincoln National Corporation ( LNC Quick Quote LNC - Free Report) has introduced real-time underwriting capabilities through its MoneyGuard suite and is expanding MoneyGuard Market Advantage to a new market, California.
These initiatives by Lincoln highlight its unwavering focus on improving its offerings in the MoneyGuard suite.The Life Insurance market is highly competitive, wherein one single company does not dominate the market. Hence, this demands companies in life insurance space to compete with others in pricing, unique product features, issue and underwriting process, inherent financial strength and customer service.
Lincoln’s MoneyGuard product contributed 13.3% to sales in 2022, and with its further upgradation and expansion, this figure is poised to increase in future.
With MoneyGuard, Lincoln aims to provide its clients with long-term care solutions who otherwise would need to rely on others for the same. It aims to provide flexibility to their clients and advisors and ascertain their position from application to finally paying for long-term care expenses.
Real-time approval coupled with MoneyGuard Market Advantage or MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage would provide an immediate response of an underwriting approval after the client’s interview. This move will speed up the underwriting process and inform eligible clients in less than 20 minutes if their application has been approved.
Along with introducing real-time approval, Lincoln broadened MoneyGuard Market Advantage’s reach to California.MoneyGuard Market Advantage combines variable universal life insurance with long-term care insurance, accelerating death benefits when a qualified long-term care need arises, thereby reducing the remaining death benefit.
Lincoln National is committed to providing innovative solutions to problems and meeting the evolving needs of their client and customers.
Price Performance
Shares of Lincoln National have lost 4.8% year to date against the
industry’srise of 8.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Lincoln National currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are
Sun Life Financial ( SLF Quick Quote SLF - Free Report) , Voya Financial ( VOYA Quick Quote VOYA - Free Report) and Manulife Financial Corp ( MFC Quick Quote MFC - Free Report) .All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The bottom line of Sun Life Financial outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLF’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 10.6%,from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for SLF’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.1% north in the past seven days.
Voya Financial’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The average of earnings surprises is 38.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VOYA’s 2023 earnings indicates a 7.3% rise, while the same for revenues suggests 7% growth from the respective prior-year reported figures.The consensus mark for VOYA’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.9% north in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of Manulife Financial outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimatein two of the trailing four quarters, while it missed in the other two. The consensus mark for MFC’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.3% north in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MFC’s 2024 earnings indicates a 9.3% risefrom the respective prior-year reported figures.
Image: Bigstock
Lincoln (LNC) Strengthens MoneyGuard Via Real-Time Approval
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) has introduced real-time underwriting capabilities through its MoneyGuard suite and is expanding MoneyGuard Market Advantage to a new market, California.
These initiatives by Lincoln highlight its unwavering focus on improving its offerings in the MoneyGuard suite.The Life Insurance market is highly competitive, wherein one single company does not dominate the market. Hence, this demands companies in life insurance space to compete with others in pricing, unique product features, issue and underwriting process, inherent financial strength and customer service.
Lincoln’s MoneyGuard product contributed 13.3% to sales in 2022, and with its further upgradation and expansion, this figure is poised to increase in future.
With MoneyGuard, Lincoln aims to provide its clients with long-term care solutions who otherwise would need to rely on others for the same. It aims to provide flexibility to their clients and advisors and ascertain their position from application to finally paying for long-term care expenses.
Real-time approval coupled with MoneyGuard Market Advantage or MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage would provide an immediate response of an underwriting approval after the client’s interview. This move will speed up the underwriting process and inform eligible clients in less than 20 minutes if their application has been approved.
Along with introducing real-time approval, Lincoln broadened MoneyGuard Market Advantage’s reach to California.MoneyGuard Market Advantage combines variable universal life insurance with long-term care insurance, accelerating death benefits when a qualified long-term care need arises, thereby reducing the remaining death benefit.
Lincoln National is committed to providing innovative solutions to problems and meeting the evolving needs of their client and customers.
Price Performance
Shares of Lincoln National have lost 4.8% year to date against the industry’srise of 8.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Lincoln National currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Sun Life Financial (SLF - Free Report) , Voya Financial (VOYA - Free Report) and Manulife Financial Corp (MFC - Free Report) .All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The bottom line of Sun Life Financial outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLF’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 10.6%,from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for SLF’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.1% north in the past seven days.
Voya Financial’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The average of earnings surprises is 38.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VOYA’s 2023 earnings indicates a 7.3% rise, while the same for revenues suggests 7% growth from the respective prior-year reported figures.The consensus mark for VOYA’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.9% north in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of Manulife Financial outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimatein two of the trailing four quarters, while it missed in the other two. The consensus mark for MFC’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.3% north in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MFC’s 2024 earnings indicates a 9.3% risefrom the respective prior-year reported figures.