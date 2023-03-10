We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Adobe Q1 Preview: Can The Earnings Streak Continue?
As we look ahead to the 2023 Q1 season, one thing is sure – the 2022 Q4 season wasn’t nearly as bad as feared.
Many companies posted better-than-expected results, helping to keep the market afloat.
However, there are still some notable quarterly prints coming soon, including that from Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) .
Adobe is one of the biggest software companies in the world, generating the bulk of its revenue via licensing fees from its customers.
How does the company stack up heading into its quarterly print? Let’s take a closer look.
Key Metric
Investors should keep tabs on a critical metric: the company’s Subscription revenue.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Subscription revenue stands firm at $4.3 billion, indicating a positive change of more than 10% year-over-year.
Adobe has consistently exceeded expectations within this metric, as seen in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Share Performance
ADBE shares have experienced rollercoaster price action in 2023 so far, up a marginal 0.5% and underperforming relative to the S&P 500.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
And over the last six months, the story has remained the same, with ADBE shares again underperforming relative to the S&P 500.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly Estimates
Analysts have been silent for the quarter to be reported, with zero earnings estimate revisions hitting the tape over the last several months. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $3.66 indicates an improvement of 8% year-over-year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Our consensus revenue estimate stands at $4.6 billion, indicating a climb of 8.3% year-over-year.
Quarterly Performance
Adobe sports a stellar earnings track record, exceeding both earnings and revenue estimates in ten consecutive quarters.
Just in its latest release, the tech giant delivered a 3% bottom line beat and reported revenue modestly above expectations. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Putting Everything Together
Adobe shares have underperformed relative to the S&P 500 across several timeframes, but remain marginally in the green year-to-date.
Within the release, a key metric for investors to watch closely is the company’s subscription revenue, a metric that Adobe has consistently positively surprised on.
Further, analysts have been silent for the quarter to be reported, with estimates suggesting year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue.
Heading into the release, Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).