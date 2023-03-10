We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know
American Express (AXP - Free Report) closed at $172.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 2.33% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, American Express is projected to report earnings of $2.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.98 billion, up 19.16% from the year-ago period.
AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.24 per share and revenue of $61.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.11% and +15.59%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. American Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.55 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.39, which means American Express is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.