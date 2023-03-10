We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $107.60, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 1.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.8 billion, down 13.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $58.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.02% and -1.3%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Merck is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Merck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.5, so we one might conclude that Merck is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.