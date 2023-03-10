Back to top

Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $243.63, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 5.41% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, down 18.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.04 billion, down 8.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $30.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.4% and -4.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.4.

We can also see that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


