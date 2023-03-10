We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Equinor (EQNR) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.51, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.
Equinor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.73 billion, down 31.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $186.3 billion, which would represent changes of -21.32% and +23.87%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9% lower. Equinor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Equinor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.74.
It is also worth noting that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EQNR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.