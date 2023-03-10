We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed at $41.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 21.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 73.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.86 million, up 44.82% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $812.57 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.36% and +13.4%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.9% higher. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.08.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.