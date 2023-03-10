We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) closed at $129.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 11.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 4.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $240 million, up 17.88% from the year-ago period.
ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $982.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.65% and +6.78%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.02% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.62 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.42.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.