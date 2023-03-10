We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY - Free Report) closed at $238.62, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 1.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $2.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion, up 8.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.39 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion, which would represent changes of +10.21% and +7.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Hershey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.26, which means Hershey is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that HSY has a PEG ratio of 3.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Confectionery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.