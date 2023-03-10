Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 06/28/2004, the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IMCV Quick Quote IMCV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $509.78 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.34%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 17.10% of the portfolio. Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Newmont (
NEM Quick Quote NEM - Free Report) accounts for about 1.06% of total assets, followed by Simon Property Group Reit Inc ( SPG Quick Quote SPG - Free Report) and Biogen Inc ( BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 7.82% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCV seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP BROAD VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 0.77% so far this year and is down about -2.83% in the last one year (as of 03/10/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $55.94 and $70.61.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 27.96% for the trailing three-year period. With about 342 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IMCV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.71 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $15.98 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
