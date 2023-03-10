We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Chevron (CVX) Division and JERA Enter Into MOU for CCS Project
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) , a major oil company, recently announced that its division Chevron New Energies and JERA, a Japanese energy major, have come together and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This MOU establishes a framework for their collaboration on carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Australia and the United States.
This Memorandum also reinforces the collaboration between the firms in the lower carbon sector, post the November 2022 announcement of their partnership on the prospective co-development of lower carbon fuel in Australia and the investigation of liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) in the United States.
According to Chris Powers, Vice President of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage at Chevron, the company has a long-standing liquid natural gas (LNG) partnership with JERA that continues to advance with the purpose of providing clients with reliable, economical and ever-cleaner solutions. Chevron is currently focused on building CCS projects all over the world, using its expertise and capability in the subsurface — something that is not possible without long-term partnership with JERA.
The U.S. energy giant claims that this MOU has the potential to strengthen the significant LNG partnership that Chevron and JERA already share. It further exemplifies the companies’ shared commitment to advance low-carbon technologies.
