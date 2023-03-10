York Water's (YORW) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

The York Water Company ( YORW Quick Quote YORW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 9.4%. The bottom line improved 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 31 cents. For full-year 2022, YORW reported earnings of $1.4 per share, up 7.7% from $1.3 in 2021. Revenues
Fourth-quarter revenues totaled $15.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million by 7.8%. The top line also increased 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $13.7 million.
Full-year 2022 revenues totaled $60.1 million, up 9.1% from $55.1 million in the previous year. Highlights of the Release
For 2022, operating expenses totaled $35.6 million, up 12.3% from $31.7 million in the previous year. This was due to a 19.5% increase in operation and maintenance expenses.
YORW’s total operating income for 2022 totaled $24.5 million, up 4.7% from $23.4 million in the previous year. For 2022, The York Water Company reported interest on debt of $5.1 million, up 4.1% from $4.9 million in the previous year. The average number of water customers served in 2022 increased 1.1% to 70,420 customers. The average number of wastewater customers served in 2022 increased 68.7% to 5,609 customers. In 2022, the company invested $50.5 million to strengthen its operations. Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $0.1 million, same as the previous year’s reported figure.
Long-term debt excluding current portion amounted to $139.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $138.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The York Water Company’s net cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $22 million compared with $22.9 million in the previous year. Guidance
The York Water Company plans to invest nearly $60.6 million in 2023 and $47.1 million in 2024, excluding acquisitions to strengthen its existing operations.
Zacks Rank
The York Water Company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Other Releases American Water Works Company ( AWK Quick Quote AWK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 81 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 6.6%. Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of American Water Works is pegged at 8.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2023 EPS is $4.77, indicating a 5.8% increase year over year. SJW Group ( SJW Quick Quote SJW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 5.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $2.47, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. It had delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters. Global Water Resources, Inc. ( GWRS Quick Quote GWRS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 4 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent by 33.3%. Long-term earnings growth of Global Water Resources is pegged at 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWRS’s 2023 EPS is 25 cents, indicating an 8.7% increase year over year.
Image: Bigstock
York Water's (YORW) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
The York Water Company (YORW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 9.4%. The bottom line improved 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 31 cents.
For full-year 2022, YORW reported earnings of $1.4 per share, up 7.7% from $1.3 in 2021.
Revenues
Fourth-quarter revenues totaled $15.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million by 7.8%. The top line also increased 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $13.7 million.
Full-year 2022 revenues totaled $60.1 million, up 9.1% from $55.1 million in the previous year.
The York Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The York Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The York Water Company Quote
Highlights of the Release
For 2022, operating expenses totaled $35.6 million, up 12.3% from $31.7 million in the previous year. This was due to a 19.5% increase in operation and maintenance expenses.
YORW’s total operating income for 2022 totaled $24.5 million, up 4.7% from $23.4 million in the previous year.
For 2022, The York Water Company reported interest on debt of $5.1 million, up 4.1% from $4.9 million in the previous year.
The average number of water customers served in 2022 increased 1.1% to 70,420 customers. The average number of wastewater customers served in 2022 increased 68.7% to 5,609 customers.
In 2022, the company invested $50.5 million to strengthen its operations.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $0.1 million, same as the previous year’s reported figure.
Long-term debt excluding current portion amounted to $139.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $138.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
The York Water Company’s net cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $22 million compared with $22.9 million in the previous year.
Guidance
The York Water Company plans to invest nearly $60.6 million in 2023 and $47.1 million in 2024, excluding acquisitions to strengthen its existing operations.
Zacks Rank
The York Water Company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 81 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 6.6%.
Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of American Water Works is pegged at 8.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2023 EPS is $4.77, indicating a 5.8% increase year over year.
SJW Group (SJW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 5.8%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $2.47, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. It had delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 4 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent by 33.3%.
Long-term earnings growth of Global Water Resources is pegged at 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWRS’s 2023 EPS is 25 cents, indicating an 8.7% increase year over year.