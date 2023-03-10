We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is ING Group (ING) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ING Groep (ING - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ING Groep is one of 868 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ING Groep is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ING's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ING has gained about 11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1% on average. This means that ING Groep is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ageas SA (AGESY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2% year-to-date.
In Ageas SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, ING Groep belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6% so far this year, so ING is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ageas SA, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved -7.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on ING Groep and Ageas SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.