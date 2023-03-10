We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DKS has moved about 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 1.9%. As we can see, Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42%.
In MercadoLibre's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.2% so far this year, so DKS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
MercadoLibre, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.
Dick's Sporting Goods and MercadoLibre could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.