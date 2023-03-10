We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aperam (APEMY) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aperam (APEMY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Aperam is one of 240 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEMY's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, APEMY has moved about 24.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 3.7%. As we can see, Aperam is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.3%.
In Allegheny Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Aperam is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.5% so far this year, so APEMY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Allegheny Technologies, however, belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +31.6% so far this year.
Aperam and Allegheny Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.