Is Vertex Energy (VTNR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Vertex Energy (VTNR - Free Report) . VTNR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Another notable valuation metric for VTNR is its P/B ratio of 4.66. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.22. VTNR's P/B has been as high as 19.77 and as low as 2.62, with a median of 5.44, over the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that VTNR has a P/CF ratio of 13.19. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.07. VTNR's P/CF has been as high as 28,544.87 and as low as -50.83, with a median of -17.34, all within the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Vertex Energy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VTNR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.