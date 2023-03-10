JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. ( JAKK Quick Quote JAKK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics declined on a year-overyear basis. Stephen Berman, chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, stated, “2022 exceeded our expectations with a second consecutive year of 20+% sales growth and, more importantly, strong retail sell-through for our customers. In Q4, and in the new year, we focused on resetting our inventory position and warehouse capacity and feel well-positioned for the new year. Our North American business grew 27% on a full-year basis, and our International business grew by 38%.” Q4 Earnings and Revenues
During the quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of $1.44 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.49. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 14 cents.
Quarterly revenues of $131.9 million surpassed the consensus mark of $81 million by 62.2%. However, the top line declined 30% on a year-over-year basis. The downside was mainly due to the prioritization of FOB sales and the related changes and seasonality of the business.
Net sales in the company’s Toys/Consumer Products segment declined 34% globally (34% North America, 35% International) on a year-over-year basis. Sales in the Disguise costumes segment increased 61% year over year. Operating Highlights
In the reported quarter, gross margin came in at 21.7%, down 490 basis points from the prior-year quarter. The downside was mainly caused by a lower capitalization of warehouse costs, higher tooling amortization, obsolete inventory and royalty expense. However, this was partially offset by a fall in inbound freight expenses. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $(12.1) million during the quarter against $5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) came in at $85.5 million compared with $76.6 million as of Sep 30, 2022. Debt, non-current portion, net as of Dec 31, 2022, was $41.6 million compared with $65.2 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
2022 Highlights
Net sales in 2022 came in at $796.2 million compared with $621.1 million in 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 came in at $76.4 million compared with $49.2 million in 2021. In 2022, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.28 compared with $2.59 reported in the previous year. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JAKKS Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector are Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS Quick Quote LVS - Free Report) , Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation ( BVH Quick Quote BVH - Free Report) and Crocs, Inc. ( CROX Quick Quote CROX - Free Report) . Las Vegas Sands sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LVS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.5%. The stock has increased 46.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVS’ 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 107.7% and 217.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s estimated levels. Bluegreen Vacations sports a Zacks Rank #1. BVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 5.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 0.2% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Crocs carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average. Shares of Crocs have increased 63.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 12.4% and 0.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
