Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $138.29, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 16.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.
Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 116.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, down 80.99% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.01 per share and revenue of $7.27 billion, which would represent changes of -109.99% and -62.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 271.72% lower within the past month. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.