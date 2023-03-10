We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $60.34, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.
Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, down 1.68% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.57 per share and revenue of $392.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.06% and +1.71%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% lower. Shell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Shell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.69, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.66 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.