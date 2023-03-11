We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Etsy (ETSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $105.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 21.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $629.04 million, up 8.59% from the year-ago period.
ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.5% and +7.74%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.01% higher. Etsy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Etsy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.95, so we one might conclude that Etsy is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ETSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
