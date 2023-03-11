We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed at $53.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 5.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.
Dominion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.55 billion, up 6.42% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $17.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.68% and +1.75%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% lower. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.7, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.