New Strong Sell Stocks for March 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

