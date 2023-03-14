We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
AllianceBernstein's (AB) February AUM Down on Weaker Markets
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for February 2023. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $665 billion decreased 2.2% from the end of January 2023.
Market depreciation resulted in a fall in AB’s AUM balance. This was partly offset by total firm-wide net inflows.
At the end of February, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM declined 3.4% sequentially to $282 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) fell marginally to $125 billion. Further, Fixed Income AUM of $258 billion declined 1.5% from the end of January 2023.
In terms of channel, February month-end institutions AUM of $304 billion decreased 2.3% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $251 billion, which fell 2.3% from the prior month’s end. Also, Private Wealth AUM of $110 billion was down 1.8%.
AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to keep boosting top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.
Over the past six months, shares of the company have lost 13.1% compared with a 0.5% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, AllianceBernstein sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM for February 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,458 billion represented a decrease of 1.7% from the previous month.
AUM was unfavorably impacted by poor market returns, which lowered it by $22 billion. Because of foreign exchange rate movements, AUM declined $7.7 billion. On the other hand, IVZ experienced net long-term inflows of $2.6 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows of $1.8 billion. Money market net inflows were $0.9 billion.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1,416.5 billion for February 2023. This indicated a fall of 2.4% from the Jan 31, 2023 level.
For Franklin, the decrease in the reported month’s AUM reflected the impact of negative markets. These were partially offset by long-term net inflows, which included the previously disclosed $7.5 billion institutional mandate invested across fixed-income strategies.