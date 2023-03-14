Back to top

AllianceBernstein's (AB) February AUM Down on Weaker Markets

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for February 2023. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $665 billion decreased 2.2% from the end of January 2023.

Market depreciation resulted in a fall in AB’s AUM balance. This was partly offset by total firm-wide net inflows.

At the end of February, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM declined 3.4% sequentially to $282 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) fell marginally to $125 billion. Further, Fixed Income AUM of $258 billion declined 1.5% from the end of January 2023.

In terms of channel, February month-end institutions AUM of $304 billion decreased 2.3% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $251 billion, which fell 2.3% from the prior month’s end. Also, Private Wealth AUM of $110 billion was down 1.8%.

AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to keep boosting top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.

Over the past six months, shares of the company have lost 13.1% compared with a 0.5% decline of the industry.
 

Currently, AllianceBernstein sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM for February 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,458 billion represented a decrease of 1.7% from the previous month.

AUM was unfavorably impacted by poor market returns, which lowered it by $22 billion. Because of foreign exchange rate movements, AUM declined $7.7 billion. On the other hand, IVZ experienced net long-term inflows of $2.6 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows of $1.8 billion. Money market net inflows were $0.9 billion.

Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1,416.5 billion for February 2023. This indicated a fall of 2.4% from the Jan 31, 2023 level.

For Franklin, the decrease in the reported month’s AUM reflected the impact of negative markets. These were partially offset by long-term net inflows, which included the previously disclosed $7.5 billion institutional mandate invested across fixed-income strategies.


