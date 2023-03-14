We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has AU Optronics (AUOTY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AU Optronics (AUOTY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AU Optronics is one of 647 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AU Optronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUOTY's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AUOTY has moved about 45.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AU Optronics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 49.2%.
Over the past three months, Meta Platforms' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AU Optronics belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.6% this year, meaning that AUOTY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Meta Platforms belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 146-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +16.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AU Optronics and Meta Platforms. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.