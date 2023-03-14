We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BioLife Solutions, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1167 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BioLife Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFS' full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BLFS has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BioLife Solutions, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) . The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BioLife Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 102 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.5% so far this year, so BLFS is performing better in this area.
In contrast, CRISPR Therapeutics AG falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 553 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to BioLife Solutions, Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG as they could maintain their solid performance.