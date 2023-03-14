Back to top

Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boyd Gaming is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BYD has gained about 12.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4.4%. This shows that Boyd Gaming is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DraftKings (DKNG - Free Report) . The stock has returned 62.9% year-to-date.

In DraftKings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.9% this year, meaning that BYD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. DraftKings is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boyd Gaming and DraftKings as they could maintain their solid performance.


