Image: Bigstock
CRBG or ZURVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Multi line sector have probably already heard of Corebridge Financial (CRBG - Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Corebridge Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CRBG has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
CRBG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.75, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 11.54. We also note that CRBG has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53.
Another notable valuation metric for CRBG is its P/B ratio of 1.26. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 2.42.
These metrics, and several others, help CRBG earn a Value grade of A, while ZURVY has been given a Value grade of C.
CRBG stands above ZURVY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CRBG is the superior value option right now.