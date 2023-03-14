Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( ASH Quick Quote ASH - Free Report) is benefiting from healthy demand across its key end markets and disciplined pricing actions amid headwinds from input cost inflation. Shares of Ashland, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, have gained 10.2% over the past year against the 0.1% rise of its industry.
Ashland (ASH) Gains on Pharma Business Strength & Pricing
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is benefiting from healthy demand across its key end markets and disciplined pricing actions amid headwinds from input cost inflation.
Shares of Ashland, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, have gained 10.2% over the past year against the 0.1% rise of its industry.
Ashland’s restructuring actions have provided it with a profitable, high-margin portfolio focused on high-quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. It is benefiting from the strength in its global pharma business. Strong demand for pharmaceutical ingredients is driving sales in its Life Sciences segment as witnessed in the last reported quarter. Ashland is also seeing a recovery across personal care ingredients and architectural coatings additives. ASH is also gaining from the contributions from the Schulke & Mayr acquisition.
The company is also taking a number of actions including reduction of operating costs to boost profitability. Cost-reduction measures are expected to support its margins in fiscal 2023. The company’s pricing measures are also contributing to its top line growth. Its pricing and mix improvement actions are expected to cover the current inflation.
Ashland also remains committed to boosting its cash flows and returning value to shareholders. The company remains focused on expanding margins and improving free cash flow conversion. It is executing share buybacks under the $500-million evergreen stock repurchase program.
However, tight raw material supply conditions are a concern. The company faces challenges from availability of raw materials. It is seeing inflation in raw material and energy costs. Raw material and energy inflation, especially in Europe, are expected to continue in the short haul.
Ashland is also exposed to headwinds from global logistics and shipping constraints. It witnessing higher freight and logistics costs. The supply chain and logistics challenges are expected to persist over the near term. Demand weakness in China due to lingering impacts of COVID-related measures and the economic slowdown in Europe partly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict are other concerns.
Stocks to Consider
Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) , Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) and Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) .
Steel Dynamics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD's current-year earnings has been revised 20.1% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 11.3%, on average. STLD has rallied around 68% in a year.
Olympic Steel currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS's current-year earnings has been revised 60.6% upward in the past 60 days.
Olympic Steel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 26.2%, on average. ZEUS has rallied around 76% in a year.
Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings has been revised 10.7% upward in the past 60 days.
Nucor beat Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7% on average. NUE’s shares have gained roughly 20% in the past year.