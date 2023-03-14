We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed at $153.06, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 6.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.59 billion, up 0.68% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $97.73 billion, which would represent changes of +3.45% and +2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Johnson & Johnson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.
Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.