Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed at $302.88, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.02% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.47 billion, up 5.16% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.27 per share and revenue of $305.9 billion, which would represent changes of +16.46% and +1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% lower. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.
Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.