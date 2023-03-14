We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.29, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 2.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 2.25% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.
NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 5.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.25 billion, up 116.33% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $27.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.59% and +29.77%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.44.
Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.