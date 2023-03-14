We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) closed at $193.10, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 2.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.47 billion, up 1.16% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.03 per share and revenue of $36.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.08% and +3.25%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.04, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.