Datadog (DDOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed at $66.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 19.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.
Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $468.12 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.
DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +24.34%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.49% higher within the past month. Datadog currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.77.
Meanwhile, DDOG's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.