We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enbridge (ENB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Enbridge (ENB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.23, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 6.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Enbridge as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.55%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $37.8 billion, which would represent changes of +5.09% and -7.87%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower. Enbridge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Enbridge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.18, which means Enbridge is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.