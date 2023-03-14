We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arista Networks (ANET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) closed at $146.87, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 9.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.
Arista Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 48.58% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion, which would represent changes of +26.42% and +24.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.84% higher. Arista Networks is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Arista Networks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.94.
It is also worth noting that ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ANET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.