CarParts.com (PRTS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
CarParts.com (PRTS - Free Report) closed at $5.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the online auto parts retailer had lost 15.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 7.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.
CarParts.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $174.78 million, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter.
PRTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $694.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -300% and +4.99%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CarParts.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 60% lower. CarParts.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.