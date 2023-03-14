We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed at $129.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.93, down 35.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.31 billion, down 31.95% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.85, which means BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
