BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $625.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 12.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $8.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.29 billion, down 8.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.84 per share and revenue of $18.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.47% and +2.13%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.27, so we one might conclude that BlackRock is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.