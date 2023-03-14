We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $334.83, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 2.86% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.
Linde will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $3.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.04 billion, down 2.09% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.29 per share and revenue of $34.08 billion, which would represent changes of +8.14% and +2.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Linde currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.65.
It is also worth noting that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.