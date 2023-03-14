We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CWEN vs. VWDRY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Alternative Energy - Other sector have probably already heard of Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Clearway Energy has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Vestas Wind Systems AS has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CWEN has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CWEN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.25, while VWDRY has a forward P/E of 111.35. We also note that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VWDRY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22.
Another notable valuation metric for CWEN is its P/B ratio of 1.49. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VWDRY has a P/B of 7.79.
Based on these metrics and many more, CWEN holds a Value grade of B, while VWDRY has a Value grade of D.
CWEN stands above VWDRY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CWEN is the superior value option right now.