Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science I (JFNIX - Free Report) : 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNIX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With annual returns of 10.36% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R5 (JUSRX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUSRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUSRX, with annual returns of 10.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth I (BAFWX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.63%. Management fee: 0.53%. Five year annual return: 12.62%. BAFWX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Janus Henderson Global Life Sci I (JFNIX) - free report >>

Brown Advisory Sustainable Gwth I (BAFWX) - free report >>

JPMorgan US Equity R5 (JUSRX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings