Redfin (RDFN) Soars 14.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Redfin (RDFN - Free Report) shares rallied 14% in the last trading session to close at $7.66. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.7% loss over the past four weeks.
The increased optimism in the stock arises from the recent decline in mortgage rates, which is likely to provide an impetus to the United States’ housing demand.
This real estate broker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.96 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.1%. Revenues are expected to be $314.63 million, down 47.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Redfin, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 45.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDFN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Redfin is part of the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry. PennyMac Mortgage (PMT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $11.92. PMT has returned -16.4% in the past month.
PennyMac Mortgage's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.3% over the past month to $0.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +215.6%. PennyMac Mortgage currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).