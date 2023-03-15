Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing LaZBoy (LZB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) . LZB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.59, which compares to its industry's average of 15.89. Over the past 52 weeks, LZB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.67 and as low as 6.59, with a median of 8.14.

We should also highlight that LZB has a P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LZB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.21. Within the past 52 weeks, LZB's P/B has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.33.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LZB has a P/CF ratio of 5.88. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. LZB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.33. Over the past year, LZB's P/CF has been as high as 7.81 and as low as 4.63, with a median of 5.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in LaZBoy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LZB is an impressive value stock right now.


