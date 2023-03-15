We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Caesars Entertainment (CZR) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Caesars Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caesars Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZR's full-year earnings has moved 18.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CZR has returned about 9.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Caesars Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.8%.
The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts' current year EPS has increased 281.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Caesars Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.4% this year, meaning that CZR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Wynn Resorts falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.8%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.