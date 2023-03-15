We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Lennar (LEN) A Buy Heading into Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Popular homebuilder Lennar (LEN - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the close. Lennar, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with markets volatile heading into the announcement, is LEN a buy?
Lennar is expected to post a profit of $1.56/share, which would reflect negative growth of -42.2% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have declined -1.89% over the past 30 days. Sales are projected to fall -3.2% to $6 billion.
LEN has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters, with an average beat of 8.36% over that timeframe. Lennar is part of the Zacks Building Products – Home Builders industry, which currently ranks in the top 41% of all Zacks ranked Industries.
LEN is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Housing headwinds still present a major challenge for Lennar.