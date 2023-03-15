We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital (VCTR) Down 7.1% as February AUM Dips 2.3%
Victory Capital Holdings’ (VCTR - Free Report) shares have dipped 7.1% since the company reported a decline in assets under management (AUM) for February 2023 to $157.7 billion. This reflects a 2.3% decrease from $161.4 billion reported as of Jan 31, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of February, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM declined 1.5% from the January level to $29.5 billion and the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.3 billion was down marginally. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM fell 2.8% sequentially to $11.9 billion.
Also, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM fell 3.5% to $14.6 billion. Victory Capital recorded $52.8 billion in Solutions, down 3.3% from $54.6 billion reported in January 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $26.3 billion, down 1.8% from the prior month’s figure. Alternative investment assets plunged 2.5% on a sequential basis to $3.4 billion.
Nonetheless, Money Market/Short Term assets rose 1.2% to $3.39 billion.
While unfavorable market performance is a near-term headwind, the sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the coming days.
Shares of VCTR have lost 9.5% over the past 12 months compared with the industry's decline of 8.7%.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) has announced AUM for February 2023. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $665 billion decreased 2.2% from the end of January 2023.
Market depreciation resulted in a fall in AB’s AUM balance. This was partly offset by total firm-wide net inflows.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $1,416.5 billion for February 2023. This indicated a 2.4% fall from the Jan 31, 2023, level.
For Franklin, the decrease in the reported month’s AUM reflected the impact of negative markets. These were partially offset by long-term net inflows, which included the previously disclosed $7.5 billion institutional mandate invested across fixed-income strategies.