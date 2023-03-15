We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GitLab (GTLB) Posts Loss in Q4, Beats Revenue Estimates
GitLab (GTLB - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 3 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80% and was much narrower than the loss of 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues of $123 million also beat the consensus mark by 2.70% and jumped 58% year over year.
Top-Line Details
Subscriptions- self-managed and SaaS (85.5% of total revenues) revenues surged 50.9% year over year to $105.1 million. License- self-managed and other revenues (14.5% of total revenues) soared 118.4% year over year to $17.9 million.
Customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased to 7,002, up 52% year over year. Customers with more than $100K of ARR increased to 697, up 42% year over year.
The Ultimate tier continued to be Gitlab’s fastest growing tier, representing 40% of ARR for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 37% of ARR in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Moreover, the dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 133% in the reported quarter.
Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) grew 39% year over year to $436 million, and current RPO grew 51% to $308 million.
Operating Details
Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points from the year-ago quarter to 90%. The year-over-year growth was negatively impacted by higher growth in low-margin SaaS revenues.
On a non-GAAP basis, research & development expenses increased 35.3% year over year to $33.8 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 30.6% to $68.3 million. General and administrative expenses rose 13.8% to $22.3 million in the reported quarter.
On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss was $13.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $27.4 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Jan 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $936.7 million compared with $927.8 million as of Oct 31, 2022.
Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, GitLab expects revenues between $117 million and $118 million.
Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $27-$26 million for the fiscal first quarter. Loss is expected between 15 cents and 14 cents per share.
For fiscal 2024, GitLab now expects revenues between $529 million and $533 million.
Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $64-$59 million for the fiscal year. Loss is expected between 29 cents and 24 cents per share.
