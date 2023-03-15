We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Halliburton (HAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.42, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had lost 15% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.
Halliburton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Halliburton is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 91.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.5 billion, up 28.36% from the prior-year quarter.
HAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $23.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.72% and +16.03%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. Halliburton is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Halliburton has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.35.
It is also worth noting that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.42 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.